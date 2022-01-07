videos

Bipasha Basu Hot Looks: Isn't age is just a number for her? Look how glamorous she looks at 43

Bipasha Basu turns 43 today and on this special occasion, we are going to show you the hot and glamourous looks of her.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 7, 2022 9:30 AM IST

Bipasha Basu Hot Looks: Bengali beauty Bipasha Basu, who made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with the film Ajnabee, turns 43 today and on this special occasion, we bring to you some of her glamorous and hot looks of Bipasha Basu. Bipasha Basu often shares her pictures on Instagram. She has a lot of followers on social media and is often seen praising him. Have a look at her glamorous and hot pictures. Watch the video now.

