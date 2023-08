During a recent Instagram live session with actress Neha Dhupia, Bipasha got all teary-eyed as she talked about her daughter's open-heart surgery

It's really heartbreaking to watch someone go through such a difficult time and Bipasha Basu recently shared her own story. She got emotional while talking about her daughter Devi's heart surgery, sharing that it was one of the most difficult experiences of her life .During a recent Instagram live chat with actress Neha Dhupia, Bipasha got all teary-eyed. Talking about her journey in motherhood, she said, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that… I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I’ll not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers…".