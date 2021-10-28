videos

Watch Next

Songs

Sardar Ka Grandson song Main Teri Ho Gayi: Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham-Aditi Rao Hydari's chemistry is lovable

Entertainment News

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she's also been in toxic relationships [Exclusive]

Trailers

Ajeeb Daastaans Trailer: Done to death, predictable plot but powerful performances is all you can expect from this Netfilx anthology

Trailers

Ajeeb Daastaans teaser: Shefali Shah stands out in this anthology produced by Karan Johar

Birthday Girl Aditi Rao Hydari's Net Worth Will Surprise You | Watch Video to Find Out

Aditi Rai Hydari has turned 35 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you about the net worth of the actress.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 28, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday:Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari started her career with the Tamil film Shringaram in 2007 and became unstoppable after that. Aditi Rao Hydari has won the hearts of people with her good acting in Bollywood's big movies like Murder 3, Rockstar, Padmavat, Boss. Aditi Rai Hydari has turned 35 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you about the net worth of the actress.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all