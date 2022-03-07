videos

Birthday special: Anupam Kher turns a year older today, stuns netizens with his toned and muscular body - See pictures

The Special 26 actor, posted a picture of himself in an underwear flaunting his toned and muscular body. This picture immediately went viral on social media leaving netizens and Bollywood fraternity people spellbound. The picture shows Anupam in a young and energetic form thereby showcasing his amazing fitness transformation.

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 7, 2022 12:53 PM IST

Anupam Kher birthday: Bollywood industry's one of the most talented actor and a wonderful person, veteran actor Anupam Kher is celebrating his 67th birthday today. He made a grand debut in Bollywood with the 1984 film Saraansh which was an instant hit and made him popular in the industry and since then he hasn't stopped from giving hit films to Bollywood. The actor is all set to be seen in is upcoming film The Kashmir Files which is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and will release on 11th of March. On his birthday, the Special 26 actor, posted a picture of himself in an underwear flaunting his toned and muscular body. This picture immediately went viral on social media leaving netizens and Bollywood fraternity people totally spellbound. The picture shows Anupam in a young and energetic form thereby showcasing his amazing fitness transformation. Watch video to find out more.

