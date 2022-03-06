videos

Birthday Special: 'Janhvi Kapoor' Net Worth is approx. Rs 68 crores in 2022, let check out the other details here!

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: Today on the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday we are going to tell you about the net worth of 25-year-old along with her home, endorsements with the fees of her films and her upcoming movie in the year 2022.

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 6, 2022 9:00 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: It's not long since Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood, yet she has made a distinct identity. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in the year 2018 with the film 'Dhadak' and Janhvi Kapoor surprised everyone with her performance from her first film only. Janhvi Kapoor is the highest earning actress of Bollywood because of her brilliant acting skills. She earns from endorsements, modeling and many other projects along with acting performances. According to a report, Janhvi Kapoor has a net worth of around Rs 58 crore and she charges Rs 5 crore for a film. Today on the occasion of her birthday we are going to tell you about the net worth of 25-year-old Janhvi Kapoor along with her home, endorsements with the fees of her films and Upcoming movie.

