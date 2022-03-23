Birthday special: These bold and glamorous pictures of Kangana Ranaut will make your jaws drop, Checkout video

She has been spotted in Maxi dress, bodycon dress and plumbing neckline dress grabbing earlier, grabbing various eyeballs. It wont's be wrong to say that Kangana has a very good fashion sense. . On the occasion of her birthday, we will be showing you some of the most bold and glamourous looks of Kangana Ranaut that will definitely make your jaws drop. Watch video.

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood's beautiful and talented actress who is known for her upfront and bold nature, the gorgeous actress Kangana Ranaut turns a year older today. She was born on 23rd of March 1987 at Bhambla. Kangana started off her Bollywood journey with Anurag Basu's Gansgter along with actor Emraan Hashmi and stunned the audience with her performance in the film and since then she has not stopped. The actress has give hit Bollywood films like Manikarnika, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Panga, Thalaivi, Fashion, Rangoon and Dhaakad. Kangana has been in the Bollywood industry since quite a long time now, but her beauty and grace still remains fresh and so does her fashion sense. She has been spotted in Maxi dress, bodycon dress and plumbing neckline dress grabbing earlier, grabbing various eyeballs. It wont's be wrong to say that Kangana has a very good fashion sense. . On the occasion of her birthday, we will be showing you some of the most bold and glamourous looks of Kangana Ranaut that will definitely make your jaws drop. Watch video.