Birthday Special: Tiger Shroff turns 32, Know what made him change his name from Hemant Shroff to Tiger Shroff - Watch

Did you know that Tiger Shroff was initially Hemant Shroff? Yes ! You heard tat right. Not many of you must be knowing ,Tiger Shroff's real name is Hemant Shroff. In this video, where we have revealed his journey from Hemant Shroff to Tiger Shroff and other unknown facts about him that you should definitely know.

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 2, 2022 1:04 PM IST

Tiger shroff's birthday: Actor Tiger Shroff who is known for doing amazing thriller and action films, is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. He made his Bollywood debut in the 2014 film Heropanti which instantly gave him name and fame in the Bollywood industry. He has appeared in films like Baaghi 1, 2, and 3, Student Of The Year 2, WAR and A Flying Jatt. His charming smile and versatile acting made him win millions of hearts in a very short time span. But did you know that Tiger Shroff was initially Hemant Shroff? Yes! You heard that right. Not many of you must be knowing, but Tiger Shroff's real name is Hemant Shroff. In this video, where we have revealed his journey from Hemant Shroff to Tiger Shroff and other unknown facts about him that you should definitely know. Watch the video to find out.

