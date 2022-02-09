BL Awards 2022: 50 categories, 300 nominees, 10 masterclasses and more; the biggest Digital event of the year is back

#BLAwards is BACK with its 3rd edition and this time we have something NEW and EXCITING to share with you! #BLAwards2022 #BollywoodLife #Awards For more: https://t.co/vBv3UrtKYZ pic.twitter.com/NSAOc6RwXL — Bollywood Life (@bollywood_life) February 9, 2022

BollywoodLife.com is back with the third season of its one of its kind digital-only awards BollywoodLife Awards 2022. It is that time of the year where BollywoodLife celebrates, recognises, and felicitates actors, filmmakers, content creators, and properties in digital space (including social media and OTT platforms) in a quirky and unconventional manner. Based on online voting by the audience, The BollywoodLife.com Awards 2022 is adding a few more unique aspects to the ceremony. Celeb jury will now be joined by a special Fan Jury, of ardent entertainment enthusiasts selected through a contest on BollywoodLife social media platforms. There will be 10 masterclasses as a pre-lude to the award ceremony and Panel Discussions that will bring views around the current scenario in Entertainment from various creators, actors, esteemed members of the film, OTT, and television fraternity in power-packed panel discussions. Check out the video to know all the excitement that is in store for you.