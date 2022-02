BL Awards 2022: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and more – Vote for your favourites in Bollywood category

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

Get, set, VOTE! BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and the VOTING is now open. It is time to recognise, celebrate and felicitate actors, filmmakers, content creators and properties in digital space (including social media and OTT platforms) in a quirky and unconventional manner. And it now time for fans to VOTE their favourites in the Bollywood category. Voting in TV, OTT, South Films and more is also now open. So log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com and start voting and ensure to make your favourites win. There are also 10 masterclasses where the who’s who from the industry relay stories of struggle, survival and success in showbiz. Watch the video to know more and stay tuned for some fun action.