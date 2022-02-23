BL Awards 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, Sushmita Sen and more – Vote for your favourites in OTT category

videos

Nikita Thakkar   |    February 23, 2022 12:34 PM IST

Attention all OTT enthusiasts. BollywoodLife Awards 2022 are here and the VOTING is now open in the OTT awards categories. It is that time of year to recognise, celebrate and felicitate actors, filmmakers, content creators and properties in digital space (including social media and OTT platforms) in an unconventional manner. You have already nominated your favourites in various categories and now you can vote for your favourites in the OTT category along with TV, South, Bollywood and more and make your favourites WIN. So log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com and start voting. There are also 10 masterclasses with celeb guests from the film and TV industry who share stories of struggle, survival and success in showbiz. Watch the video to know more and stay tuned for some fun action.

