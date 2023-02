The categories are Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Debut TV Show, Best onscreen Jodi on TV, Best Reality Show Star, Best social media TV couple, Best TV show, Fashionista of the year, Most popular TV Diva, Most popular TV Dude. Nominate your Favorites now.

Bollywoodlife Awards 2023: Bollywood Life Awards 2023: Bollywood life awards 2023 is back with its 4th edition. The awards are where fans can nominate and vote for their favorite performances, creators, and actors. It comes up with 250 nominees in over 50 categories from Bollywood, OTT, TV, South cinema, and social media. Nominate your favorite performances, creators, and actors in the Bollywood category. The categories are Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Debut TV Show, Best onscreen Jodi on TV, Best Reality Show Star, Best social media TV couple, Best TV show, Fashionista of the year, Most popular TV Diva, Most popular TV Dude. Nominate your Favorites now.