A mesmerising surprise for moviegoers is going to be available in the form of Blind, a film that has already generated buzz for its intriguing first look.

JioCinema's forthcoming film, Blind, starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, will have its world debut on the platform on July 7 and will be available to watch for free. Get ready to enter an exciting world of crime and suspense with Sonam leading the way. Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf are just a few of the talented actors that will be included in the much-anticipated film that Shome Makhija is directing and which boasts an excellent ensemble cast.