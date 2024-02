Bobby Deol and Aryaman Deol are definitely worth keeping an eye on. The father-son duo sets absolute style goals.

Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman Deol are setting some serious style goals! Fans are absolutely impressed with their fashion choices.

Bobby Deol, known for his suave and charismatic persona, always manages to make a statement with his fashion sense. Whether it's a classic suit or a more casual look, he knows how to rock it with confidence. And now, it seems like his son Aryaman is following in his footsteps.

Aryaman Deol, the handsome son of Bobby Deol, is making waves with his impeccable style. Fans can't help but admire his fashion-forward choices and effortless charm. It's clear that he has inherited his father's sense of style and is making a name for himself in the fashion world.

Together, Bobby Deol and Aryaman Deol make quite the stylish duo. Fans love seeing their coordinated outfits and how they effortlessly carry themselves with grace and elegance.