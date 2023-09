Anupam Kher visits Ayodhya, seeks divine blessings at Hanuman Garhi Temple. Watch the video to know what the actor has to say about his spiritual journey.

Anupam Kher's visit to Ayodhya not only showcases his deep-rooted faith but also signifies the enduring connection between Bollywood and spirituality. As an iconic figure in the film industry, his pilgrimage to the Hanuman Garhi Temple resonates with millions of his fans, who find solace and inspiration in the divine realm. This spiritual sojourn serves as a reminder of the profound impact that faith and devotion can have on one's life, transcending boundaries and uniting people in their pursuit of spiritual fulfillment. After offering prayers, Anupam Kher said that he felt satisfied. “The body, mind and soul are satisfied. I attended the Aarti and I felt really good. The message should be spread across the world. Indians living across the world must visit this temple. I will also go to Ram Mandir.” Watch the video to know more.