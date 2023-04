Imran Khan, Zaira Wasim, Asin Thottumkal, Amrita Rao, Tanushree Dutta, and Riya Sen are some of the Bollywood actors who left their thriving careers to focus on personal life or due to other reasons. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Bollywood Actors Who Bid Farewell to Acting: The glitz and glamour of Bollywood can lure many aspiring actors, but for some, the price of fame and fortune isn't worth it. These actors chose to walk away from the limelight and embrace a different path in life. Imran Khan, known for his charming performances, quit acting abruptly and rumors suggest he might consider directing in the future. Zaira Wasim quit acting at the age of 18, citing conflicts with her religion. Asin Thottumkal, Amrita Rao, and Riya Sen left the industry to focus on their personal lives, while Tanushree Dutta left India after calling out sexual harassment in the industry. These actors chose to prioritize their well-being over fame and fortune and set an inspiring example for others. Watch Entertainment Videos.