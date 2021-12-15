videos

Bollywood actresses who won beauty pageants before entering bollywood | Watch video

We all know about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen, but trust me the list of actresses who have won big at beauty pageants is much longer than that

Pratibha Katariya   |    December 15, 2021 9:58 AM IST

Bollywood Actresses who won Beauty pageants: In the Bollywood film industry, there are many actresses who were former beauty queens. It is said that winning a beauty pageant is pretty much like winning the ticket to Bollywood. We all know about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen, but trust me the list of actresses who have won big at beauty pageants is much longer than that. In this video we are telling you about those actress who won beauty pageants before coming to Bollywood

