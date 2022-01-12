videos

Bollywood big movies that may opt for the OTT platform route in 2022; Watch video

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 12, 2022 9:30 AM IST

Movies that may opt for the OTT platform route in 2022: The cases of Covid-19 are once again on the rise and movie makers will have to work on their strategy again. Many big films are set to release in 2022 like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Badhaai Do etc. We will tell you that these films were earlier scheduled to release in the theatres, but now these big movies can be released on the OTT platform. So let's check out which are the movies that will be released on OTT, not in theatres.

