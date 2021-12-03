Bollywood breaking news: Are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif getting legally married today? Details inside | Watch video

Well, if reports are to be believed, the couple would be going for a court marriage before their actual wedding in Rajasthan. Checkout this video for more information regarding the big day of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Vicky-Katrina Marriage : Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to get hitched on 9th of December in Rajasthan's Six Sense resort. The news of their wedding has been trending ever since it started floating on the internet. Fans are eagerly waiting for this much awaited wedding ceremony of Vicky and Katrina. Well, it seems that the wait is finally over. If reports are to be believed, the couple would be going for a court marriage before their actual wedding in Rajasthan. Checkout this video for more information regarding the big day of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.