Bollywood Celebrities Lookalikes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif, List of Bollywood's popular actresses doppelgängers will amaze you

From Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, here is the list of Bollywood popular celebrities whose lookalikes will confuse you.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 6, 2022 2:07 PM IST

Bollywood Celebrities Doppelgangers: Have you ever heard people say that there are only 5 people of the same type in the world, sounds unbelievable right? In this video, we are going to see you lookalike of Bollywood celebrities. Due to the increasing craze of Instagram reels in the world, a lot of Bollywood celebrities doppelgangers have got a lot of limelight and they have got a lot of headlines in their collection. So let's meet the lookalike of B-town celebrities. Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif, here is the full list.

