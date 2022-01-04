Bollywood Couples 2022: From Ranbir-Alia to Sara-Vicky, list of upcoming fresh reel couples of Bollywood in 2022

Fresh Reel couples in Bollywood to watch out for in 2022. From Ranbir-Alia to Sara-Vicky, here is a list of fresh reel couples of Bollywood in 2022

Fresh reel couples of Bollywood in 2022: Not only is the offscreen pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt famous, fans are eagerly waiting to see them together on screen. Soon both of them will be seen together in the film Brahmastra. With many exciting projects lined up for the coming days, fresh pairings are on offer for movie buffs who excited to witness new chemistries onscreen. Interesting debuts and the coming together of multiple industries promise to have the fans go gaga over these new jodis. Here we have listed the details on the new pairing of actors that fans can look forward to.