videos

Watch Next

Videos

Shamshera: Urfi Javed promotes Ranbir Kapoor's film in hot shorts and tiny crop top [WATCH]

Videos

Sushant Singh Rajput to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor; Rhea Chakraborty was linked up with these actors [Watch]

Videos

Aditya Roy Kapur OPENS up about Thadam remake; shares his views on 'death of remakes' debate [Watch Exclusive Video]

Entertainment News

Laal Singh Chaddha: Sargun Mehta reacts to Aamir Khan's Punjabi accent in the film

Bollywood movies and celebrities that hold Guinness World record

Bollywood movies and celebs hold Guinness World Records: Shah Rukh Khan's dialogues, Arijit Singh's songs, or Priyanka Chopra's success in Hollywood, the stars, concepts, and songs make Bollywood proud. we will tell you about some of those Bollywood stars and films. Watch this video to learn more.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 2, 2022 10:00 AM IST

Bollywood movies and celebs hold Guinness World Records: Bollywood films are famous all over the world, and even Bollywood stars never let us down. Bollywood has proved to be the most entertaining and famous industry. Be it Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogues, Arijit Singh's songs, or Priyanka Chopra's success in Hollywood, the stars, concepts, and songs make Bollywood proud. Bollywood has made great progress and has found its name in the Guinness World Records. Also, many Bollywood stars and films got special awards for several reasons. In this video, we will tell you about some of those Bollywood stars and films. Watch this video to learn more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all