83: Kabir Khan BREAKS his silence on box office collection of Ranveer Singh-starrer; 'It would be petty...'

In an exclusive interview with us, 83 director Kabir Khan spoke about the film's box office collection, and the response it has received from the audience.

and -starrer 83 recently made it to the theatres. The film has received a great response by the critics, however, on the box office, it has registered lukewarm numbers. We recently got to interview the director of the film Kabir Khan who spoke about the film's box office collection. He stated that he would be really 'petty' to talk about the numbers given that two of the states went into night curfew the day 83 released due to the spread of Coronavirus. "To even talk about box office is a little petty. We are living in a pandemic. We didn't plan it in such a way that the moment we released the film 2 states will be going into night curfew, on day 2 six states going into night curfew, on the fourth day Delhi which is a large part of our box office, theatres will be shut down. In the middle of all this, for me to start complaining about things like this will be petty. It won't be in the spirit of 83."