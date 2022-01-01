videos

Watch Next

Reviews

Rajnikanth watches Ranveer Singh's 83 and his reaction will make the young star very proud!

Entertainment News

SCARY! Deepika Padukone gets mobbed, bag gets pulled, barely manages to escape – watch video

Videos

Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in a velvet gown at film 83 screening, Style like Deepika Padukone, 5 best looks: Watch now

Videos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone groove to Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night: Watch Videos

83: Kabir Khan BREAKS his silence on box office collection of Ranveer Singh-starrer; 'It would be petty...'

In an exclusive interview with us, 83 director Kabir Khan spoke about the film's box office collection, and the response it has received from the audience.

Nikita Thakkar   |    January 1, 2022 3:24 PM IST

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83 recently made it to the theatres. The film has received a great response by the critics, however, on the box office, it has registered lukewarm numbers. We recently got to interview the director of the film Kabir Khan who spoke about the film's box office collection. He stated that he would be really 'petty' to talk about the numbers given that two of the states went into night curfew the day 83 released due to the spread of Coronavirus. "To even talk about box office is a little petty. We are living in a pandemic. We didn't plan it in such a way that the moment we released the film 2 states will be going into night curfew, on day 2 six states going into night curfew, on the fourth day Delhi which is a large part of our box office, theatres will be shut down. In the middle of all this, for me to start complaining about things like this will be petty. It won't be in the spirit of 83."

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all