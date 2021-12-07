View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

A video of Kapoor & Sons star has made it to the internet. In the video, we see the handsome hunk entertaining the guests by crooning Dilbar Mere. His fans have gone totally crazy over this video shot on a cruise. Reportedly, the video was shot on his 40th birthday. Fans are commenting on the video and saying that Fawad Khan does not look like 40 at all. Well, we agree. He is still handsome as he was before. Watch the video above. Also Read - SHOCKING! Did you know these 15 celebrities suffer from diabetes?

Also Read - Prabhas beats Fawad Khan, Kim Hyun Joong and more to top the list of 'Top Ten Most Handsome Asian Men 2021'

Also Read - Say what! Karan Johar didn't want Alia Bhatt in Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan's Kapoor & Sons? Shares shocking deets