Bollywood Power Couple Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone To Bid For A Team In IPL 2022? Find Out Exclusive Details

The governing bodies of IPL have made up their mind to start bidding for 2 new teams. And if reports are to be believed then B-Town's famous couple Ranveer Deepika may bid for IPL Teams.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 22, 2021 3:36 PM IST

Ranveer Deepika To Bid for IPL 2022? Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may bid for IPL team. The preparations for the IPL to be held in 2022 have started in full swing. The governing bodies of IPL have made up their mind to start bidding for 2 new teams. And if reports are to be believed then B-Town's famous couple Ranveer Deepika may bid for IPL Team. Watch video for more details.

