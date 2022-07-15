videos

Watch Next

Videos

Deepika Padukone shares an UNSEEN glimpse of her adventures days with hubby Ranveer singh [watch video]

Videos

SRK- Deepika to Kriti- Prabhas; Check out the interesting and exciting upcoming Bollywood pairings for 2023

Videos

Ranveer Singh and his s*x talk with Karan Johar will blow your mind, says ‘I have different s*x playlist’ – must watch

Videos

Ranveer Singh's Birthday Special: From Bajirao Mastani to 83, here are 5 incredible makeovers that will astound you

Ranveer Singh reacts to Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's relationship — Watch video

Actor Ranveer Singh reacts to Lalit Modi & Sushmita Sen's romantic photos. Ranveer Singh seems to be happy for the new couple. Watch the video.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 15, 2022 3:01 PM IST

Ranveer Singh reacts to Lalit & Sushmita's photos: Lalit Modi & Sushmita Sen's romantic photos are trending all over the internet as soon as he revealed that he's dating the actress. Lalit recently shared some photos from their trip to Maldives Islands and called Sushmita his 'better half in the caption. However, he confirmed that they are just dating each other. Now Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh dropped a red heart emoji and an evil emoji in the comment section of Lalit's post. The actor was among the first celebrities to react to their photos. Talking about diva Sushmita Sen she was earlier dating Rohman Shawl but unfortunately, her relationship didn't work great with him so she parted ways last year in December. Watch the video to know more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all