Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday last night, Watch inside pictures of Salman Khan’s birthday party

It is Salman Khan's birthday today. Salman Khan turned 56 years but still looks handsome and charming as usual. Last night Salman Khan made a grand birthday bash host for his family and close friends.

Pratibha Katariya   |    December 27, 2021 4:00 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday: Yeah! It is Salman Khan's birthday today. Salman Khan turned 56 years but still looks handsome and charming as usual. Last night Salman Khan made a grand birthday bash host for his family and close friends. Big celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bobby Deol etc attended the bhai's Birthday bash last night. Let’s watch the video

