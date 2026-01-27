Border 2, Operation Shakti, 120 Bahadur and other thrillers that will give you goosebumps [Video]

On this Republic Day encounter the tales of bravery, sacrifice and patriotism. Border 2, revolves around the bravery of Indian soldiers who fought in 1971 Indo-Pak war. The movie has an exciting storyline that pays tribute to the brave soldiers who fought valiantly for the nation. You can watch 120 Bahadur on Amazon Prime Video. 120 Bahadur tells the remarkable tale of Major Shaitan Singh and the Battle of Rezang La during 1962 Sino-Indian War. The welfare of these brave men is evidently quite important, and does not get lost on anyone. Meanwhile, check out Operation Shakti on Quick TV. It aims to showcase the daring missions of Paramveer Singh. It is about bravery, intelligence operations and patriotism in the 21st century. The upcoming series explores high-stakes operations that test courage, strategy and stamina, and gives us an insight into the modern soldier’s world. Combined, these tales tribute to India’s armed forces that showcases the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers of different generations.