Border 2 Public Review: Fans laud Sunny Deol's performace, call it a 'must-watch' [Video]

Fans are absolutely loving Border 2, and the public can't stop raving about Sunny Deol's iconic ROAR, which has become the highlight of the film.

Sunny Deol’s performance is hitting the screens post Border 2, much to the delight of fans. When he appears on screen, people say the film is elevated immediately. His iconic roar, heartfelt monologues, and impressive presence are the latest rage on social media. As per many, it is amongst his best performances in years. Portrayal of Sunny as an effective leader who mentors his regiment, Sunny carries the emotional weight of the story, which gives the film a soul. Viewers also praised the younger lot Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Varun’s performance was persuasive, while Ahan reminded everyone of a young Suniel Shetty due to his innocence and energy. Diljit and Sonam Bajwa’s portrayal of emotions made the on-screen soldier and his family’s bond relatable and believable. Fans were quick to notice how the trio becomes the heart of the film who bring a perfect combination of humour, emotion and patriotism.