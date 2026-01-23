Border 2 Review: Know why you should watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh starrer [Video]

Border 2 brings together nostalgia, emotion, and powerful performances, making it a must-watch on the big screen.

The film Border 2 comes with high expectations, and it certainly delivers the goods with the right mix of emotion, patriotism and performances. Sunny Deol is the biggest reason for watching the film as he once again shows why he is a war cinema icon. The protagonist’s thundering roar, heartfelt monologues and authoritative presence recreate the original Border, while also conferring an emotional identity on the sequel. Sunny acts as the emotional core of the film that feels realistic as well as strong. The young, vibrant cast will bring pace and energy to the show. Varun Dhawan's performance is one of his most restrained and mature, leaving many who doubted him surprised. He plays the character authentically and it looks believable when he is in the battlefield during intense moments. Ahan Shetty's innocence and restraint evoke memories of a young Sunil Shetty, reminding us of his father. He holds his own effortlessly, allowing the audience to easily get behind his character. The film’s heart is Diljit Dosanjh, whose warm and balanced demeanour holds the film together. His emotional scenes were touching and helped give the overall film more emotional heft to the bigger picture of the war.The intense but not fantastical action sequences in the film are more emotional in nature. The way soldiers look after each other gives the film weight. The songs like Ghar Kab Aaoge and Hindustan Meri Jaan enhance the experience and do not disrupt the flow of the story either.