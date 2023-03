South Indian cinema has made a significant impact at the Bollywood box office, with movies like Baahubali, KGF, and RRR earning big bucks and critical acclaim. Check out 7 times South Indian films clashed with Bollywood at the Hindi box office. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Box Office Clash: South Indian cinema has been on the rise in recent years and has made a significant impact at the Bollywood box office. Films such as Baahubali, KGF, and RRR have shown that regional cinema is no less than Hindi cinema. These movies have not only earned big bucks but also garnered critical acclaim. However, Bollywood still holds its position as the largest film industry in India, and the competition from the South is getting tougher with each passing day. The article highlights 7 times when South Indian cinema clashed with Bollywood at the Hindi box office and which film came out on top. In the case of Zero vs KGF: Chapter 1, Zero emerged as the winner with a collection of Rs 90.28 crore compared to KGF's Rs 44.09 crore (Hindi). War, with a collection of Rs 317.19 crore, was the clear winner against Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which collected only Rs 7.93 crore (Hindi). In conclusion, South Indian cinema has shown that it is a force to be reckoned with at the Bollywood box office, and the competition is only going to get tougher. Watch Entertainment Videos.