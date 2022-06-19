Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his married life with wife Alia Bhatt; says, ‘We are thinking of taking…’ [Deets Inside]

Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor opened up on his post-marriage life with his wife Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in the movie Brahmastra. Watch the video to know more.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Bollywood's popular couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have recently tied the knot and their marriage made a lot of headlines. Ranbir and Alia are going to be seen together in the movie Brahmastra for the first time after the marriage, the trailer of the movie is out and the trailer was getting different types of reviews. Some people liked the trailer of the movie, while some people were seen making negative comments on the trailer. Ranbir Kapoor has recently told about his and Alia's post-marriage life, Ranbir has also discussed a lot of things about his post-marriage life with Alia. Do watch the video for more information.