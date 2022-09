The day opening of the movie Brahmastra is impressive. Ranbir Kapoor's performance was really appreciated by the fans. In this video, we are showing you the last 5 movies box office collections of Ranbir Kapoor. Watch video.

Brahmastra box office collection: The most anticipated Bollywood movie of the year, Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, was released this Friday, September 9. We are receiving mixed feedback from the audience. Some of the fans did not like the movie at all, and some of them really apprised the story, performance, VFX, songs, and others. As per some reports, the day 1 collection of the movie is almost Rs 35-40 crores. The opening of the movie was really impressive. The film seems to break several box office records as it has received good reviews. Ranbir Kapoor's performance was really appreciated by the fans. In this video, we are showing you the last 5 movies box office collections of Ranbir Kapoor. Watch video.