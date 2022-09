Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra are all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, i.e., September 9. In this video, we are going to tell you the amazing facts about the movie that you should know before watching it. Watch the video.

Brahmastra: Director Ayaan Mukherjee's film Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9. The film is already making buzz because of its inevitable controversies. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans cannot control their excitement and have taken it up on Twitter about the pre-bookings of the tickets. This movie is a dream project for the entire team of Brahmastra, especially for Karan Johar. In this video, we are revealing exciting facts about the movie that you should know before watching it. To know more about the latest update on Brahmastra, watch the video.