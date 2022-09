Alia Bhatt opts for a cute orange long shirt paired with blue denim. Nagarjuna looks dashing in black and blue attire. Let's check out the video. Watch Video.

Brahmastra: Many years later, the most anticipated and much-awaited movie, Brahmastra Part One, is released on the 9th of September. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now ready for a baby. We have seen Brahmastra's star cast promoting their movie all over the place. Today we spotted Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Ayan Mukherjee at the Dharma office promoting Brahmastra, but we missed Ranbir Kapoor here. Alia Bhatt opts for a cute orange long shirt paired with blue denim. On the other hand, Nagarjuna looks dashing in black and blue attire. Let's check out the video. Watch Video.