Brahmastra motion poster launch: Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'BABY', leaves him blushing

Manisha Mandal   |    December 15, 2021 6:58 PM IST


Love is in the air! Finally, someone has got Ranbir Kapoor blushing for real. RK has found his love in Alia Bhatt and that can be clearly seen at the Brahmastra motion poster launch. At the launch we saw the lovebirds making n appearance after a long time and their fans are just cherishing this moment. And Alia's this move has the cherry on the top at this moment.

Alia addressed Ranbir Kapoor as 'baby' at the event and that left him blushing. The Kapoor lad couldn't hold his smile throughout and one can see this is Ishqwaala love.

In the video you will also see Ranbir Kapoor acing father Rishi Kapoor's iconic dialogue " Tumne Kabhi Kissi se Pyaar Kia, Maine Bhi Kiya".

Ranbir and Alia are making their fans groove over their chemistry and how.

