Brahmastra Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt grand fantasy, mythological and action movie that would intrigue fans to watch [Watch Video]

Brahmastra Movie Review: Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated sci-fi movie Brahmastra hit the big screen today, September 9. Brahmastra is a dream project of Karan Johar's Dharma Production. If we talk about the movie, the story revolves around the recently married powerful couple, Ranbir and Alia. Ranbir Kapoor's performance is not that impressive, though the action of the movie was quite good. The surprise element in the movie is King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. SRK played the role of an Indian scientist who is part of the Brahmastra team. If you are a fan of Alia- Ranbir then you will love the movie. VFX is not that impressive; fans compare it with the MCU. Mouni Roy's performance is outstanding. The performances of superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna will leave you speechless. From BollywoodLife, the rating for the movie is 3.5 out of 5. To know more about the movie, please watch the full video.