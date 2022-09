Brahmastra Public Review: Know the fans' reaction on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited movie Brahmastra. Watch the video.

Brahmastra Public Review: Bollywood's much-awaited movie of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is now in theaters. Director Ayan Mukerji is all set to showcase his dream project, Brahmastra. Fans were also eagerly waiting for the movie. Now the wait is over! Bollywoodlife's team brings you the first public review of the movie 'Brahmastra'. Some of the audience really liked the movie, but on the other hand, some fans are really disappointed with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's performances. Ranbir and Alia, who will be parents soon, looked adorable on screen. Now, the movie is already hit the big screen so go and watch the movie and do not forget to share your view on the movie. Watch the video to know more about the fans' verdict on the movie.