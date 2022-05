Here’s #Kumkumala song promo from #Brahmastra: Part One. Excited to be presenting in Telugu. See you in cinemas on September 9th! https://t.co/ZyDQzM9g8J — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 27, 2022

Brahmastra starring and is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is all set to release on 9th September 2022, and apart from Hindi, it will be dubbed and released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. Last month, during Ranbir-Alia's wedding the makers unveiled the teaser of the song Kesariya from the film, and now, its Telugu version has been released. SS Rajamouli is presenting the Telugu version of Brahmastra, and he took to Twitter to share the track Kumkumala. Well, fans of Ranbir and Alia will get to see some new glimpses of their chemistry in the Telugu teaser.