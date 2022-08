View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAN GIRL ? (@aliabhatt_fantasy)

Mr and Mrs Kapoor are head over heels in love with each other and this video is one big proof. in his latest interaction along with admitted that it was love at first sight for him and so it wasn't difficult for him to romance her character Isha in . And this statement of Ranbir made Alia blush to the core and don't miss her adorable reaction in the video right here. Alia who is expecting her first child along with hubby Ranbir goes close to him and asks, ' Really?', and the way he says yes, is just adorable AF. It makes your heartbeat skip for them. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor massively trolled for fat shaming pregnant wife Alia Bhatt; netizens say, 'Such an insensitive person he is'