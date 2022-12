Watch the video to find out about some classic films that were once panned but later became smash hits. Watch Video.

Bollywood films that succeeded despite calls for Boycott in 2022: It has become common practice to call for boycotts of films before they are released, sometimes for fictitious reasons, to harass celebrities about trivial matters such as weight or clothing choices, or to take offense at trivial things because "emotions are burned." There is no disputing that the film industry has turned into a soft target, despite the fact that the Bollywood film industry is India's "soft power." Boycotting trends may be a new marketing approach for some movies to boost popularity. Watch the video to find out about some classic films that were once panned but later became smash hits. Watch Video.