Brahmastra, Shaktiman, and Nagin are upcoming Bollywood trilogies. Watch the video to know about other movies.

Upcoming trilogies in Bollywood: After making a 100 crore box office collection on the first weekend, Brahmastra continued to scale up the collection. Brahmastra is the first debut of a planned trilogy and the first movie in Ayaan Mukherji's Astraverse. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in a lead role in the upcoming movie "Nagin", which is also a part of the trilogy. Shaktiman, that's the next trilogy, which has been a popular and favorite series on the small screen, is now going to make it on the big screen. Let's watch the video to learn more about upcoming Bollywood trilogies.