Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s movie will be Hit or Flop? Fans says, ‘RaAlia ke liye dekhna banta hai’ [Watch Public Review]

Bollywood's popular couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited movie Brahmastra's trailer is out and the trailer is getting mixed reviews. Have a look at the video.

Brahmastra Trailer Review: The trailer of Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Brahmastra has finally been launched and the trailer is getting mixed reviews. While some people are calling the trailer good and are desperate to see Ranbir and Alia together on screen, some people are trolling the movie. In this video, we have tried to know from the people their reaction to the trailer and there has been talking about how many stars they would like to give to the trailer. Must watch this video for a public trailer review of Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited movie.