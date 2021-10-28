Breaking News: Aryan Khan Got BAIL In Cruise Drugs Case Along With Arbaaz Merchant And Munmun Dhamecha | Exclusive Details

Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan finally got bail in the Bombay High Court drugs case today, after being in jail for 25 days.NCB got to know a lot from Aryan Khan's chat. In the chat, Aryan Khan was seen talking about weed account of 80,000.

Satakshi Singh | October 28, 2021 7:03 PM IST