Breaking News: Aryan Khan Got BAIL In Cruise Drugs Case Along With Arbaaz Merchant And Munmun Dhamecha | Exclusive Details

Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan finally got bail in the Bombay High Court drugs case today, after being in jail for 25 days.NCB got to know a lot from Aryan Khan's chat. In the chat, Aryan Khan was seen talking about weed account of 80,000.
Aryan Khan Case Update:Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan finally got bail from Bombay High Court in a drugs case today, after being in jail for 25 days. In the Aryan Khan drugs case, new and shocking updates were being seen every day. According to the report, NCB got to know a lot from Aryan Khan's chat. In the chat, Aryan Khan was seen talking about a weed account of 80,000. Watch the video to know more.