Bride-to-be Divya Agarwal recently snapped in Mumbai. The actress looks beautiful in a casual attire.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has been in the headlines for the last few days. Divya Agarwal is going to marry her long-time boyfriend Apurva soon. Divya got engaged to her boyfriend Apoorva in 2020. If the news is to be believed, the actress will get married on 20th February at her restaurant at her home in Chembur. Divya had given information about the marriage by sharing a video through her social networking site. Divya's fans are eagerly waiting for her marriage. Not only this, he had confirmed his marriage while giving an interview to a leading portal. Recently the actress was spotted in Mumbai where she was seen distributing sweets to the media. The actress was looking better in a casual look. Divya's wedding preparations will start on February 18. For more information please watch the video.