In a recent interview, Brijendra Kala spilled the beans about his unforgettable role as a taxi driver in the iconic film Jab We Met.

During the interview, Brijendra Kala revealed that playing the taxi driver was no easy task. He had to master the local dialect and mannerisms to truly bring his character to life. Brijendra kala shared that some of the most memorable scenes were completely improvised. Behind the scenes, the chemistry between the entire cast and crew was magical. Brijendra Kala mentioned that working with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan was an absolute delight. They all had such wonderful camaraderie on set, which translated beautifully on screen. These untold stories from the making of Jab We Met truly bring a new level of appreciation for the film. Brijendra Kala's behind-the-scenes insights have given us a deeper understanding of the hard work, creativity, and spontaneity that went into making this beloved movie.