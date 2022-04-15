videos

Britney Spears announces third Pregnancy, her first child with Sam Asghari; flaunts baby bump – Watch

The 40-year old is pregnant with her first child with partner Sam Asgari. The news came months after she was released from a conservatorship which was for 13 long years.

Pratibha Katariya   |    April 15, 2022 5:45 PM IST

Britney Spears pregnancy : Famous pop star Britney Spears recently took to her Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy by penning down a heartfelt note. Britney said that she decided to take a pregnancy test after she gained weight post her vacation with Sam in Hawaii. The 40-year old is pregnant with her first child with partner Sam Asgari. The news came months after she was released from a conservatorship which was for 13 long years. The singer was forced onto birth control during her conservatorship which terminated in November. Now, the singer has shown her growing baby bump for the first time in her cute clothes, flaunting it proudly. Checkout video.

