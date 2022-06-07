Britney Spears goes topless on the beach and sets the internet on fire in a blue bikini – watch now

The Princess of Pop Britney Spears has recently shared a video from her honeymoon, In which she is seen enjoying herself on the beach in a blue-coloured bikini. Watch the video now.

Britney Spears Topless: Britney Spears and her long-term boyfriend Sam are now officially married. Now the 'Toxic' singer is enjoying her honeymoon with her newlywed husband Sam Asghari. Spears took to her Instagram to share a video from her honeymoon a few hours ago. In the video, we can see Britney going topless while enjoying herself on the beach. Spears look hot in the blue leopard-printed bikini. She also wrote a long caption for her video. Her video is trending on Instagram. Looks like the newlywed couple is having a great time on their honeymoon. Watch this video if you haven't seen it yet.