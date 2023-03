View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS world ? (@bangtan____babies)

BTS fans very were happy with On The Street, the song featuring J-Hope and J.Cole. The music video was shot in New York. All members of BTS also did Tik Tok challenge for the song. The first one to be out was the one with Jimin. Now, an Indian BTS fan has made that video with the song, Hawa Main Udti Jaye from Bombay Vikings. The end result is fabulous. It always looks like BTS choreography fits into every Hindi song. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope refers to SUGA aka Min Yoongi's fangirl as 'sister-in-law' leaving ARMY in splits [Read Tweets]