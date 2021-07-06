BTS' Permission To Dance Official Teaser: The septet gets into the Western cowboy mode with Kim Taehyung/V stealing the show

BTS' Permission To Dance Official Teaser: Fans will go gaga over the Western cowboy look of the septet which is too cute

BTS' Permission To Dance Official Teaser is out! This has come as a huge surprise as very few kind of expected it. This is the song where Ed Sheeran has collaborated with the band from South Korea. The teaser opens with a visual of SUGA. He has the 70's hippie look with a printed hairband. The focus is on Kim Taehyung who delivers the line for the hook step, We Don't Need Permission To Dance. All the boys are dressed like cowboys. The denim on denim look is very good.