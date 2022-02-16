videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

RIP Bappi Lahiri: A jawan from Indo Tibetan Border Police pays a heartening tribute to the King of Pop - Watch

Videos

Veteran Musician And Disco King Bappi Lahiri Dies At 69 Due To Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Details Inside - Watch

Videos

BTS X Gangubai Kathiawadi: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dance on Alia Bhatt's Dholida – Watch Video

Videos

BTS X Sharara Sharara: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook groove to Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty’s song – Watch Video

BTS X Bappi Lahiri: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook dancing to Pag Ghunghroo Baandh is a perfect tribute to the late Disco King

BTS members V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook dancing to Bappi Lahiri's song Pag Ghunghroo Baandh is the best video you will watch today.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    February 16, 2022 2:55 PM IST

We have watched many videos in which BTS members V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook dance to Hindi songs. Well, those are the edited videos made by ARMY (fans of BTS). Today, we woke up with the sad news of veteran singer-composer, Bappi Lahiri’s demise. He had composed many wonderful songs including the track Pag Ghunghroo Baandh in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Namak Halaal. We came across a video in which the K-pop band boys are dancing on Pag Ghunghroo Baandh and it is clearly a perfect tribute to the late Disco King.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all